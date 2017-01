Team news: Dubs unchanged 14 January 2017





Dublin's Maitias Mac Donncha.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Dublin's Maitias Mac Donncha.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Dublin stand-in manager Paul Clarke has kept faith with the team that lost to UCD in midway for tomorrow's O'Byrne Cup meeting with Wexford in Enniscorthy.

Dublin (SF v Wexford): Evan Comerford; Jack Smith, Eoin O'Brien, Ross McGowan; Niall Scully, Ciaran Reddin, Robbie Gaughan; Jason Whelan, Ryan Deegan; Gary Sweeney, Maitias Mac Donncha, Niall Walsh; Paul Hudson, Michael Deegan, Shane Cunningham.