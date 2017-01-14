Team news: Ryan on the bench for Treaty 14 January 2017





Limerick's James Ryan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Limerick's James Ryan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

James Ryan is named on the bench for Limerick's Munster SHL second round encounter with Cork at the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow.

It was confirmed this week that the experienced Garrysplliane player has committed to the Treaty County for another season. Manager John Kiely has made thirteen changes following last weekend's opening round win over Waterford.

Left corner-back Seanie O'Brien and centre-forward Alan Dempsey are the only players to retain their places as Kiely continues to experiment with his starting lineup.

Limerick (Munster SHL v Cork): Barry Hennessy; Tom Condon, Richie English, Seanie O'Brien; Dan Morrissey, Barry O'Connell, Stephen Cahill; Darragh O'Donovan, Pat Ryan; Ronan Lynch, Alan Dempsey, Robbie Hanley; Colin Ryan, Barry Nash, Kevin O'Brien.

Subs: Nickie Quaid, Aaron Gillane, Diarmaid Byrnes, David Dempsey, Lorcan Lyons, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, Richie McCarthy, James Ryan, Kyle Hayes, Paul Browne, Mike Casey.