All-Ireland club IHC: Emmetts have that bit extra 14 January 2017





Robert Emmetts' Fergus McMahon in action for London.

Robert Emmetts (London) 0-16

St Brigid's, Cloughmills (Antrim) 0-14

(After extra-time)

Robert Emmetts are through to the last four of the All-Ireland club IHC following an extra-time victory over Cloughmills in Greenford this afternoon.

The London champions found an extra gear in the additional period to set up a semi-final date with Kilkenny's Carrickshock. The sides were level on 0-5 apiece at half-time and on 0-10 apiece at full-time.

The victory keeps Emmetts on course for a second All-Ireland club IHC title in a decade.