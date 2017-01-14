Donegal will still be in the mix, says Bonner 14 January 2017





Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Declan Bonner expects Donegal to be Ulster SFC contenders once again this year, despite suffering a host of retirements and withdrawals.

Christy Toye, Rory Kavanagh and David Walsh joined Colm McFadden and Eamon McGee in retirement this week, while Leo McLoone and Odhran Mac Niallais have opted out for the year and Anthony Thompson cannot commit at the moment.

But writing in the Donegal News, U21 boss Bonner believes there is still enough quality in Rory Gallagher's squad to at least challenge for an Ulster title.

"Are Donegal still contenders for Ulster? In my mind, they definitely still are," the 1992 All-Ireland winner stated.

"There is still a strong nucleus of a team there with Neil McGee, Frank McGlynn, Karl Lacey, and Neil Gallagher staying on, while Ryan and Eoin McHugh offer pace and ball-carrying ability.

"There is plenty of firepower in attack too with Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty, and no other county in Ulster has a devastating inside duo like those two. It will be tough, but I think Donegal will still be in the mix for the Anglo Celt Cup in 2017."