Team news: Model men unveil hurling and football sides 14 January 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald gives instructions to Simon Donohoe during their Walsh Cup clash against UCD in Gorey.

Both the Wexford hurling and football teams have been announced ahead of their respective pre-season games tomorrow.

Davy Fitzgerald's hurlers face Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park on the back of an impressive 5-31 to 1-8 opening round win against UCD, while Seamus McEnaney's footballers welcome All-Ireland champions Dublin to St Patrick's Park, Enniscorthy after their hard fought 2-6 to 0-10 midweek victory over DCU.

Wexford (Walsh Cup v Carlow): Mark Fanning; Simon Donohoe, Liam Ryan, James Breen; Richie Kehoe, Matthew O'Hanlon, Diarmuid O'Keeffe; Shaun Murphy, David Redmond; Harry Kehoe, Conor McDonald, Barry Carton; Cathal Dunbar, Lee Chin, Paul Morris.

Subs: Oliver O'Leary, Nicky Kirwan, Eoin Conroy, Sean Murphy, Andrew Kenny, Eanna Martin, Shane O'Gorman, Kevin Foley, Podge Doran, Damien Reck, David Dunne, Aidan Nolan, PJ Nolan.

**

Wexford (O'Byrne Cup v Dublin): Conor Swaine; Robbie Barron, Sean Gaul, Robbie Vallejo; Kieran Butler, Joey Wadding, Eoghan Nolan; Paddy Byrne, Syl Byrne; Kevin O'Grady, Graham Carty, Jake Firman; Ryan Nolan, Tom Byrne, Paul Curtis.

Subs: Philip Murphy, John Tubritt, Tiarnan Rossiter, Jim Rossiter, PJ Banville, Colm Kehoe, Ben Brosnan, John Leacy, Ciaran Lyng, Daithi Waters, Naomhan Rossiter.