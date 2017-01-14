Team news: Model men unveil hurling and football sides

14 January 2017

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald gives instructions to Simon Donohoe during their Walsh Cup clash against UCD in Gorey.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Both the Wexford hurling and football teams have been announced ahead of their respective pre-season games tomorrow.

Davy Fitzgerald's hurlers face Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park on the back of an impressive 5-31 to 1-8 opening round win against UCD, while Seamus McEnaney's footballers welcome All-Ireland champions Dublin to St Patrick's Park, Enniscorthy after their hard fought 2-6 to 0-10 midweek victory over DCU.

Wexford (Walsh Cup v Carlow): Mark Fanning; Simon Donohoe, Liam Ryan, James Breen; Richie Kehoe, Matthew O'Hanlon, Diarmuid O'Keeffe; Shaun Murphy, David Redmond; Harry Kehoe, Conor McDonald, Barry Carton; Cathal Dunbar, Lee Chin, Paul Morris.

Subs: Oliver O'Leary, Nicky Kirwan, Eoin Conroy, Sean Murphy, Andrew Kenny, Eanna Martin, Shane O'Gorman, Kevin Foley, Podge Doran, Damien Reck, David Dunne, Aidan Nolan, PJ Nolan.

Wexford (O'Byrne Cup v Dublin): Conor Swaine; Robbie Barron, Sean Gaul, Robbie Vallejo; Kieran Butler, Joey Wadding, Eoghan Nolan; Paddy Byrne, Syl Byrne; Kevin O'Grady, Graham Carty, Jake Firman; Ryan Nolan, Tom Byrne, Paul Curtis.

Subs: Philip Murphy, John Tubritt, Tiarnan Rossiter, Jim Rossiter, PJ Banville, Colm Kehoe, Ben Brosnan, John Leacy, Ciaran Lyng, Daithi Waters, Naomhan Rossiter.




