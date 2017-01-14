Team news: Lilywhites to take on neighbours

14 January 2017

Kildare's David Hyland.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kildare boss Cian O'Neill has named his team to play Offaly at O'Connor Park tomorrow.

The Lilywhites travel to Tullamore to take on their neighbours in the final round of the O'Byrne Cup with a place in the semi-finals all but secured following comfortable wins over Longford and IT Carlow.

Kildare (O'Byrne Cup v Offaly): Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Shea Ryan, Eoin Doyle, Johnny Byrne; Tommy Moolick, Fionn Dowling; Fergal Conway, Conor Hartley, Cathal McNally; Neil Flynn, Niall Kelly, Ben McCormack.




