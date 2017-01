Tonight's Tyrone-UUJ clash falls foul to the weather 14 January 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard. A general view of snow.©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard.

Tonight's McKenna Cup game between Tyrone and UUJ has been postponed due to the pitch at Healy Park being covered in frozen snow.

A pitch inspection took place at the Omagh venue this afternoon and the surface has been been deemed unplayable.

The second round clash has been rescheduled for tomorrow afternoon in Carrickmore at 2pm.

Game off this evening. Sean Hurson says we should have changed the heating system pic.twitter.com/RQx51BpK75 — Teamtalkmag.com (@teamtalkmagLIVE) January 14, 2017