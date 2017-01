DR Congo will be wearing O'Neills jerseys at African Cup 14 January 2017





The 2017 DR Congo African Cup of Nations jersey by O'Neills. The 2017 DR Congo African Cup of Nations jersey by O'Neills.

The African Cup of Nations gets underway in Gabon this afternoon and once again Irish sportswear company O'Neills will be kitting out the Democratic Republic of Congo.

O'Neills, who are best known for producing GAA jerseys, have designed two new jerseys for the tournament which kicks off for the Leopards on Monday night against Morocco.