Team news: Armagh reveal starting 15 14 January 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan. Armagh's Ethan Rafferty against Tyrone.©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

Armagh have revealed their starting fifteen for tomorrow's McKenna Cup meeting with Queens at the Athletic Grounds.

It shows four changes from the one that lined out in the 3-10 to 2-12 opening round loss to Derry last weekend. Paddy Morrison starts in goal with Ben Crealey, Conor White and Ethan Rafferty in attack.

Matthew McNeice, Simon McCoy, Niall McConville and Ciaran McKeever are the quartet to lose out.

Armagh (McKenna Cup v Queens): Paddy Morrison; John Magill, Charlie Vernon, Oisin Lappin; Aidan Forker, Niall Rowland, Ciaran Higgins; Stephen Sheridan, Aaron Findon; Ben Crealey, Conor White, Rory Grugan; Anthony Duffy, Ethan Rafferty, Oisin Mac Iomhair.