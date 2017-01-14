Team news: Kingdom show six changes

14 January 2017

Kerry's Pa Kelly with Joe Bergin of Offaly.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

The Kerry team to play Clare in the Munster SHL at Austin Stack Park tomorrow shows six changes from the one that lost out to Cork last weekend.

Martin Stackpoole, Bryan Murphy, John Buckley, Pa Kelly, Thomas Casey and Jordan Conway replace Aiden McCabe, Billy Lyons, James O'Connor, Tomas O'Connor, Brendan O'Leary and Jack Goulding.

Clarecastle's Kelly will line out at centre-back for the Kingdom against his native county in Tralee.

Kerry (Munster SHL v Clare): Martin Stackpoole; Sean Weir, Rory Horgan, Bryan Murphy; John Buckley, Pa Kelly, Darren Dineen; Paudie O'Connor, Thomas Casey; Micheal O'Leary, Daniel Collins, Mikey Boyle; John Egan, Shane Nolan, Jordan Conway.

Subs: Aiden McCabe, Billy Lyons, James O'Connor, Tomas O'Connor, Padraig Boyle, James Godley, Fionan Horgan, Philip Lucid, John Griffin, Sean Nolan, Jordan Brick.




