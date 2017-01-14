Team news: Rossies ring the changes 14 January 2017





Roscommon's Niall Daly with Declan Kyne of Galway.

Roscommon have rung the changes for tomorrow's Connacht SFL clash with NUIG in Ballyforan.

There are eleven changes to the side that gave IT Sligo a 25-point beating in the opening round in Boyle. Right corner-back David Murray, midfielder Cathal Shine, right half-forward Shane Killoran and right corner-forward Donie Smith are the four players who retain their positions.

Centre-back Niall Daly will captain Kevin McStay's charges in the absence of Ciarain Murtagh who is listed in the substitutes.

Roscommon (Connacht SFL v NUIG): Mark Miley; David Murray, Tom Featherston, Sean McDermott; John McManus, Niall Daly, Conor Devaney; Kevin Higgins, Cathal Shine; Shane Killoran, Niall Kilroy, Fintan Cregg; Donie Smith, Kieran Kilcline, Cian Connolly.

Subs: Colm Lavin, Brian Murtagh, Ciarain Murtagh, Donal Keane, Ronan Stack, Paddy Brogan, Tadhg O'Rourke.