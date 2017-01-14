Team news: McKiernan to make first senior start 14 January 2017





Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

Niall McKiernan will make his first senior start for Cavan when they travel to Ballybofey to face Donegal in the McKenna Cup tomorrow.

New manager Mattie McGleenan has made three changes to the side that got his reign in charge of the Blues off to a winning start with a 1-13 to 0-12 victory over his native Tyrone. Lacken clubman McKiernan wears the number 14 jersey after his introduction as a half-time substitute last week.

John McCutcheon (midfield) and Turloc Mooney (centre-forward) also start as Niall McDermott, Niall Clerkin and the injured Liam Buchanan miss out.

Cavan (McKenna Cup v Donegal): James Farrelly; Fergal Reilly, Padraig Faulkner, Killian Brady; Ciaran Brady, Martin Reilly, Gerard Smith; John McCutcheon, Tomas Corr; Joe Dillon, Turloc Mooney, Killian Clarke; Shane Tierney, Niall McKiernan, Sean Johnston.

Subs: Joe O’Donoghue, Jason McLoughlin, Joshua Hayes, Rory Dunne, Shane O’Rourke, Brian Sankey, Conor Madden, Colm Smith, Peter McCabe, Christopher Conroy, Enda Reilly.