Wrynn appointed Leitrim captain 14 January 2017





Leitrim's Donal Wrynn.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Leitrim's Donal Wrynn.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Donal Wrynn has been named as Leitrim captain for 2017.

The Fenagh midfielder skippered the green and golds for the first time in last Sunday’s facile Connacht SFL first round win over GMIT, succeeding Gary Reynolds in the role. Wayne McKeon has been appointed vice-captain.

“It is a great honour, I wasn’t expecting it obviously being fairly young on the team, but Benny (Guckian, manager) obviously has trust in me and I’m delighted to get the opportunity,” Wrynn told the Leitrim Observer.

“I don’t intend on changing, trying to be more vocal. Trying to lead by example would be more my style to be honest and if I can do that, that would be the way.”