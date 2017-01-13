Team news: Four changes for Rebels 13 January 2017





Cork manager Peadar Healy.

Cork boss Peadar Healy has made four changes to his side for Sunday's McGrath Cup clash with Kerry in Mallow.

Ken O'Halloran takes over from Ryan Price in goal and will make his first competitive start for the Rebels since the Allianz League last season. The Bishopstown netminder and corner-back Michael Shields were dropped from the panel last spring but both have returned for 2017.

Clonakilty's Tom Clancy is chosen at full-back ahead of John Mullins while in attack Mark Collins (centre-forward) and Kevin Davis (left corner-forward) replace Kevin O'Driscoll and Cian Dorgan (injured).

O'Donovan Rossa youngster Davis made a big impression as a substitute in Wednesday's 16-point hammering of Tipperary, hitting six points from play while Niall Coakley top scored with 2-3.

Cork (McGrath Cup v Kerry): Ken O'Halloran; Michael Shields, Tom Clancy, John McLoughlin; Stephen Cronin, Conor Dorman, Matthew Taylor; Ian Maguire, Ruairi Deane; Sean Powter, Mark Collins, Brian O'Driscoll; Niall Coakley, Peter Kelleher, Kevin Davis.

Subs: Ryan Price, Kieran Histon, Don O'Driscoll, Padraig De Roiste, Ronan O'Toole, Alan O'Donovan, Kevin Crowley.