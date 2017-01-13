Team news: Kingdom welcome big names back 13 January 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice gives instructions to James O'Donoghue.

Ten players who featured in last August's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin will start for Kerry against Cork in the McGrath Cup on Sunday.

They are Brian Kelly, Mark Griffin, Killian Young, Brian O Beaglaoich, Peter Crowley, David Moran, Tadhg Morley, Donnchadh Walsh, Barry John Keane and James O’Donoghue.

The Kingdom fielded an U21 team under Jack O'Connor for last weekend's opening round in Tralee where Tipperary were beaten by 3-11 to 1-3. But Eamonn Fitzmaurice has named a more experienced side for this second round clash with the Rebels in Mallow.

Laune Rangers clubman Crowley will act as captain for the day in the absence of the Dr Crokes contingent.

Kerry (McGrath Cup v Cork): Brian Kelly; Jason Foley, Mark Griffin, Killian Young; Brian O Beaglaoich, Peter Crowley, Tom O’Sullivan; David Moran, Tadhg Morley; Jonathan Lyne, Michael Geaney, Donnchadh Walsh; Barry John Keane, Jack Savage, James O’Donoghue.

Subs: Brendan Kealy, Brendan O’Sullivan, Gavin Crowley, Kevin McCarthy, Jack Barry, Ronan Shanahan, Adrian Spillane, Conor Geaney, Denis Daly, Conor Keane.