Team news: Red Hands make seven changes 13 January 2017





Tyrone's Colm Cavanagh.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte has made a total of seven changes to the team which went down to Cavan last weekend.

The Red Hands suffered a first McKenna Cup defeat in five years in the opening round at Breffni Park and bid to get back on track against UUJ at Healy Park tomorrow evening.

Some familiar faces return as Justin McMahon, Cathal McCarron and Colm Cavanagh all come in. There are also starts for Mickey O'Neill, Padraig Hampsey, Niall McKenna and Ronan McHugh.

Niall Morgan, Aidan McCrory, Declan McClure and Darren McCurry all go out along with injured trio Connor McAliskey (cruciate), Michael Cassidy and Ronan O'Neill (both picked up knocks).

All-Star midfielder Mattie Donnelly is suspended for the clash with his former college after being shown a straight red-card the last day.

Meanwhile, a pitch inspection is expected to take place at the Omagh grounds tomorrow afternoon.

Tyrone (McKenna Cup v UUJ): Mickey O’Neill; Padraig Hampsey, Justin McMahon, Cathal McCarron; Ronan McNabb, Tiernan McCann, Jonathan Monroe; Colm Cavanagh, Padraig McNulty; Peter Harte, Niall Sludden, Cahir McCullagh; Lee Brennan, Niall McKenna, Ronan McHugh.