Performance the key for McDonnell 13 January 2017





Cork's Stephen McDonnell.

Cork skipper Stephen McDonnell admits that it is all about the performance at this time of the year.

The Rebels recorded a comfortable win over Kerry in the Munster SHL last weekend, but they face a much tougher test against Limerick this Sunday.

With the start of the National League just a month away, McDonnell states in the Southern Star that the focus is all on that.

“Everyone knows it’s going to be different against Limerick, but we are ready to face up to the challenge and hopefully it will be a good game of hurling,” said McDonnell.

“To be honest, we are not too concerned about winning games at the moment, we are more concerned about performing, and if we keep putting in a decent performance, who knows where we will end up this year.”

