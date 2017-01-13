McArdle confident Mourne men can make amends 13 January 2017





Down's Brendan McArdle.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Down's Brendan McArdle.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Down defender Benny McArdle says they can make up for their disappointing 2016 campaign which saw them lose 11 of 12 games between the McKenna Cup, league and championship.

Eamon Burns’ side have started 2017 off on the right foot after their opening round victory over Queen’s University in the McKenna Cup last weekend and McArdle and co will be hoping to make it two wins from two this Sunday when they take on Derry in Newry.

“We had a disappointing season, let’s call a spade a spade, but this is an opportunity to get that monkey off our backs and hit the ground running,” McArdle is quoted saying in today’s Irish Daily Star.

“We were in Division One last year and it was pretty tough. Even the fixture schedule was tough.

“We didn’t feel we improved as the campaign went on but this season is an opportunity to right the wrongs and the McKenna Cup us the first chance to do that.”

On Mourne boss Burns, McArdle added: “Eamon and his management team didn’t get appointed until late on last season and were thrown in at the deep end, but Rory Friel and Cathal Murphy have come into the backroom team.

“Change is always good and a fresh voice is always good, and all the players are looking ahead rather than looking back.”