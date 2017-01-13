O'Se steps into management 13 January 2017





Pic via Marc Ó Sé @osemarc2. An Ghaeltacht's Pádraig and Marc Ó Sé celebrate.Pic via Marc Ó Sé @osemarc2.

Having retired from the inter-county game before Christmas, Kerry’s Marc O’Se is taking his first steps into management.

The five-time All-Ireland winner will manage his native club An Ghaeltacht this year.

O’Se has been named as joint-manager alongside former team mate Conall O Cruadhlaoich, while the former Kerry star will continue to line out for the West Kerry side.

Another former Kerry All-Ireland winner has come on board as selector following the announcement that Dara O Cinneide was part of the management team.

O’Se will turn 37 this year, but his fitness levels are of the highest order, while the experience he offers the side is invaluable.

