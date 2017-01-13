Kerry legend: I don't watch Kerry anymore 13 January 2017





Former Kerry midfielders Mick O'Connell and Jack O'Shea.

©INPHO. Former Kerry midfielders Mick O'Connell and Jack O'Shea.©INPHO.

Rated as one of the best footballers that Kerry has ever produced, Mick O’Connell has revealed that he doesn’t even watch the Kingdom footballers anymore.

O’Connell has been lauded and praised for his footballing skills and if ever there was a legend of the game, then the Valentia native deserves the rights to that term.

This week, O’Connell celebrated his 80th birthday alongside his family and friends and his modesty to the praise he constantly receives is consistent.

The Kerry legend revealed to the Kerryman that football is down his list of priorities and doesn’t even come close to his family, wife Rosaleen and three children Maire, Michael and Diarmuid who has Down Syndrome.

“I would do anything for that boy,” stated O’Connell about Diarmuid. “He means more to me that my All-Ireland medals.

“People with Down Syndrome have lovely, warm personalities. In other parts of the world they are treated poorly and it fills me with sadness. But here in Valentia, we have Tigh an Oilean, which provides great care to Diarmuid and others, and that makes me happy.

“It reminds us how unimportant football is. I learned that while I was growing up. I never treated a win on the football field as a triumph, nor a defeat a disaster.”

O’Connell added that the modern game doesn’t appeal to him and he feels that the rules these days have changed the game completely.

“I call it Gaelic, not Gaelic football. I go to watch Valentia playing, and that’s about it. I don’t bother with Kerry games anymore. I don’t blame the players; the game adapted to the rules that are there. But while I still enjoy watching sport, Gaelic does not hold any appeal to me. It’s totally different to the game I know.”