Team news: Farney hand senior debut to Forde 13 January 2017





Monaghan's Conor Forde.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Monaghan's Conor Forde.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Monaghan have handed goalkeeper Conor Forde his senior debut ahead of their McKenna Cup second round tie with Antrim in Glenavy on Sunday (throw-in 2pm).

2016 Ulster U21 winner Forde, who hails from Scotstown, the same club as regular custodian Rory Beggan, will make his first start for the Farney County at this level.

Manager Malachy O'Rourke also calls up Drew Wylie, Niall McKeown, Neil McAdam, Shane Carey and Dermot Malone to the starting fifteen. Beggan, Ryan Wylie, Kieran Duffy, Darren Hughes, Gavin Doogan and David McAllister are demoted to the bench.

Star forward Conor McManus remains absent but could feature in the final round game against St Mary's in Inniskeen next Wednesday.

Monaghan (McKenna Cup v Antrim): Conor Forde; Owen Coyle, Drew Wylie, Niall McKeown; Fintan Kelly, Neil McAdam, Colin Walshe; Brian Greenan, Kieran Hughes; Karl O’Connell, James Mealiff, Shane Carey; Dermot Malone, Thomas Kerr, Micheal Bannigan.

Subs: Rory Beggan, Ryan Wylie, Kieran Duffy, Karl McQuaid, Aaron Lynch, Conor McCarthy, Niall Kearns, Darren Hughes, Stephen McCabe, David McAllister, Gavin Doogan.