Connacht counties' costs rise by 36% 13 January 2017





Shane Walsh and Galway fans celebrate the Connacht SFC semi-final victory over Mayo at MacHale Park, Castlebar.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Shane Walsh and Galway fans celebrate the Connacht SFC semi-final victory over Mayo at MacHale Park, Castlebar.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Connacht counties increased their spending on inter-county team preparations by more than one-third in 2016, according to a report from the Irish Independent today.

Spending by Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo was up from €3.63m in 2015 to €4.93m last year, with three of those five counties spending in excess of €1m each with

Mayo's spending last year saw the biggest jump to €1,632,488, up from €880,316 last year, while Roscommon’s expenditure was €1.07m, up from €742k in 2015.

Connacht SFC champions Galway spent €1.36m, which was almost equally divided between football and hurling having been the only county in the western province to compete in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

Leitrim accounted for the lowest costs (€378k), although their spending rose by €53k, and Sligo had a small increase of €10k to €475k.