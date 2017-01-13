Carrickshock go that extra mile 13 January 2017





Tommy Shefflin.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tommy Shefflin.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Kilkenny and Leinster champions Carrickshock are taking no chances ahead of their All-Ireland club IHC semi-final as their management team are travelling to London to see the quarterfinal.

Carrickshock manager Tommy Shefflin and his selectors Larry O’Shea and Pat Fennelly are set to fly over to London tomorrow (Saturday) morning for the clash between London champions Robert Emmets and Antrim’s Cloughmills at Greenford (1pm).

According to the Kilkenny People, the trip is being funded by a ‘generous benefactor’ who is paying for the flights and car rental for the day.

The trio are returning home tomorrow evening and Carrickshock chairman Tommy Murphy revealed that they won’t even miss a training session.

“They will be with the squad for training on Friday evening and again on Sunday morning,” stated Murphy. “The London trip is strictly business for the good of the squad, and we are very grateful for the help.”