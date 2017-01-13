Football previews: Red Hands ready to bounce back
13 January 2017
A general view of sideline snow at Healy Park, Omagh
Here are our previews for this weekend’s football encounters in the Dr McKenna Cup, Connacht SFL, O’Byrne Cup and McGrath Cup.
Saturday, January 14th
O'Byrne Cup round 3
Laois v Meath, Stradbally, 7pm
Both teams are two from two so far in this competition and Saturday’s showdown at Stradbally should make for an intriguing contest.
Verdict: Meath
McKenna Cup round 2
Tyrone v UUJ, Healy Park, 7pm
Tyrone’s hopes of capturing a sixth successive Dr McKenna Cup may be out of their own hands, but Mickey Harte’s men will still be eager to bounce back from the Cavan defeat when they welcome UUJ to Omagh on Saturday night.
Verdict: Tyrone
Sunday, January 15th
Connacht SFL round 2
Roscommon v NUIG, Ballyforan, 2pm
The Rossies struck six goals past IT Sligo last Sunday but they’ll have a tougher assignment against NUIG this time round, with the Galway students having secured a 2-16 to 1-21 win over Mayo last time out.
Verdict: Roscommon
Mayo v IT Sligo, Ballina Stephenites GAA, 2pm
Stephen Rochford is again expected to field an experimental side for Sunday’s showdown against IT Sligo in Ballina, where the hosts have to be fancied.
Verdict: Mayo
Sligo v GMIT, Connacht GAA, 2pm
Sligo fell to Galway by just three points last Sunday and the Yeats men will be expecting their first win of the season when they take on GMIT at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.
Verdict: Sligo
Leitrim v Galway, Ballinamore, 2pm
The Connacht champions head for Ballinamore on Sunday looking for a second win in as many games and one would imagine they’ll have enough weapons in their arsenal to down the home side.
Verdict: Galway
O'Byrne Cup round 3
Wexford v Dublin, Enniscorthy, 2pm
The Dubs fell to a rare defeat against UCD in mid-week and will be looking to put things right when they meet Seamus McEnaney’s side in Enniscorthy.
Verdict: Dublin
UCD v DCU, Belfield, 2pm
A repeat of last year’s Sigerson Cup final and going by form it’s hard to look past UCD again here.
Verdict: UCD
Offaly v Kildare, O'Connor Park, 2pm
The Lilywhites have been in devastating form at this very early stage of the season and should have enough for what is likely to be a Rhode-less Offaly side again.
Verdict: Kildare
Longford v IT Carlow, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 2pm
The Carlow students got annihilated in mid-week by Kildare and don’t look like upsetting Longford on their travels.
Verdict: Longford
Wicklow v DIT, Blessington, 2pm
DIT were certainly second best to Meath two days ago and are likely to face a stiff test as they travel to take on a Wicklow side in search of a first win in 2017.
Verdict: Wicklow
Westmeath v NUI Maynooth, Pairc Ciaran (Athlone GAA), 2pm
Westmeath got off the mark against Carlow in round two and will look to do the business again when the Maynooth students come to Athlone.
Verdict: Westmeath
Louth v Carlow, Dowdallshill, 2pm
Louth have won their first two games and are 4/9 favourites to inflict the Barrowsiders with a second defeat in the competition.
Verdict: Louth
McGrath Cup round 3
Cork v Kerry, Mallow, 2pm
The old rivalry down south comes to Mallow on Sunday afternoon. The bookies like the Rebels for this one and so do we!
Verdict: Cork
Waterford v Limerick, Lemybrien, 2pm
Another Munster derby in Fraher Field and the form book between these two sides suggests an away win.
Verdict: Limerick
McKenna Cup round 2
Down v Derry, Pairc Esler, 2pm
Derry fielded 12 debutants in their victory over Armagh last weekend and last year’s beaten finalists will look to ride their momentum against the Mourne men in Newry come Sunday.
Verdict: Derry
Armagh v Queens, Athletic Grounds, 2pm
Both teams suffered defeats in their respective opening rounds so form is hard to go by. We’re giving the hosts the nod against the Sigerson Cup hopefuls.
Verdict: Armagh
Antrim v Monaghan, Glenavy, 2pm
Monaghan were made come through a stern test against Fermanagh in their opener and should have enough to inflict the Saffrons with their second defeat.
Verdict: Monaghan
Fermanagh v St Mary's, Brewster Park, 2pm
St Mary’s College had a surprise win over Antrim in round one but face a different kind of prospect in travelling to Enniskillen, where the hosts’ record is strong under Pete McGrath.
Verdict: Fermanagh
Donegal v Cavan, MacCumhaill Park, 2pm
Mattie McGleenan’s reign as Cavan manager couldn’t have gotten off to a better start than a well-earned victory over his native Tyrone. The Blues will look to make it two from two when they travel to take on Donegal’s U21s.
Verdict: Cavan