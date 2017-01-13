Football previews: Red Hands ready to bounce back 13 January 2017





A general view of sideline snow at Healy Park, Omagh A general view of sideline snow at Healy Park, Omagh

Here are our previews for this weekend’s football encounters in the Dr McKenna Cup, Connacht SFL, O’Byrne Cup and McGrath Cup.

Saturday, January 14th

O'Byrne Cup round 3



Laois v Meath, Stradbally, 7pm

Both teams are two from two so far in this competition and Saturday’s showdown at Stradbally should make for an intriguing contest.

Verdict: Meath

McKenna Cup round 2

Tyrone v UUJ, Healy Park, 7pm

Tyrone’s hopes of capturing a sixth successive Dr McKenna Cup may be out of their own hands, but Mickey Harte’s men will still be eager to bounce back from the Cavan defeat when they welcome UUJ to Omagh on Saturday night.

Verdict: Tyrone

Sunday, January 15th

Connacht SFL round 2

Roscommon v NUIG, Ballyforan, 2pm

The Rossies struck six goals past IT Sligo last Sunday but they’ll have a tougher assignment against NUIG this time round, with the Galway students having secured a 2-16 to 1-21 win over Mayo last time out.

Verdict: Roscommon

Mayo v IT Sligo, Ballina Stephenites GAA, 2pm

Stephen Rochford is again expected to field an experimental side for Sunday’s showdown against IT Sligo in Ballina, where the hosts have to be fancied.

Verdict: Mayo

Sligo v GMIT, Connacht GAA, 2pm

Sligo fell to Galway by just three points last Sunday and the Yeats men will be expecting their first win of the season when they take on GMIT at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.

Verdict: Sligo

Leitrim v Galway, Ballinamore, 2pm

The Connacht champions head for Ballinamore on Sunday looking for a second win in as many games and one would imagine they’ll have enough weapons in their arsenal to down the home side.

Verdict: Galway

O'Byrne Cup round 3

Wexford v Dublin, Enniscorthy, 2pm

The Dubs fell to a rare defeat against UCD in mid-week and will be looking to put things right when they meet Seamus McEnaney’s side in Enniscorthy.

Verdict: Dublin

UCD v DCU, Belfield, 2pm

A repeat of last year’s Sigerson Cup final and going by form it’s hard to look past UCD again here.

Verdict: UCD

Offaly v Kildare, O'Connor Park, 2pm

The Lilywhites have been in devastating form at this very early stage of the season and should have enough for what is likely to be a Rhode-less Offaly side again.

Verdict: Kildare

Longford v IT Carlow, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 2pm

The Carlow students got annihilated in mid-week by Kildare and don’t look like upsetting Longford on their travels.

Verdict: Longford

Wicklow v DIT, Blessington, 2pm

DIT were certainly second best to Meath two days ago and are likely to face a stiff test as they travel to take on a Wicklow side in search of a first win in 2017.

Verdict: Wicklow

Westmeath v NUI Maynooth, Pairc Ciaran (Athlone GAA), 2pm

Westmeath got off the mark against Carlow in round two and will look to do the business again when the Maynooth students come to Athlone.

Verdict: Westmeath

Louth v Carlow, Dowdallshill, 2pm

Louth have won their first two games and are 4/9 favourites to inflict the Barrowsiders with a second defeat in the competition.

Verdict: Louth

McGrath Cup round 3



Cork v Kerry, Mallow, 2pm

The old rivalry down south comes to Mallow on Sunday afternoon. The bookies like the Rebels for this one and so do we!

Verdict: Cork

Waterford v Limerick, Lemybrien, 2pm

Another Munster derby in Fraher Field and the form book between these two sides suggests an away win.

Verdict: Limerick

McKenna Cup round 2

Down v Derry, Pairc Esler, 2pm

Derry fielded 12 debutants in their victory over Armagh last weekend and last year’s beaten finalists will look to ride their momentum against the Mourne men in Newry come Sunday.

Verdict: Derry

Armagh v Queens, Athletic Grounds, 2pm

Both teams suffered defeats in their respective opening rounds so form is hard to go by. We’re giving the hosts the nod against the Sigerson Cup hopefuls.

Verdict: Armagh

Antrim v Monaghan, Glenavy, 2pm

Monaghan were made come through a stern test against Fermanagh in their opener and should have enough to inflict the Saffrons with their second defeat.

Verdict: Monaghan

Fermanagh v St Mary's, Brewster Park, 2pm

St Mary’s College had a surprise win over Antrim in round one but face a different kind of prospect in travelling to Enniskillen, where the hosts’ record is strong under Pete McGrath.

Verdict: Fermanagh

Donegal v Cavan, MacCumhaill Park, 2pm

Mattie McGleenan’s reign as Cavan manager couldn’t have gotten off to a better start than a well-earned victory over his native Tyrone. The Blues will look to make it two from two when they travel to take on Donegal’s U21s.

Verdict: Cavan