Hurling previews: Limerick welcome Rebels as Kehoe Cup gets underway
13 January 2017
The Walsh Cup and Munster SHL continues while the Kehoe Cup starts up.
Here are our previews for this Sunday's hurling games in the Walsh Cup, Munster SHL and Kehoe Cup.
Sunday, January 15th
Walsh Cup round 2
Laois v DIT, Rathdowney, 2pm
Eamonn Kelly got a winning debut as Laois boss last Sunday and his charges will be expected to repeat the trick against DIT in Rathdowney.
Verdict: Laois
Kilkenny v Antrim, Abbottstown, 2pm
Antrim sprung somewhat of a surprise in round one against Westmeath but asking them to do the same against Sunday’s opposition could be a bit of a stretch.
Verdict: Kilkenny
Westmeath v DCU, Kinnegad, 2pm
The Lake men will be out to make up for last weekend’s defeat to Antrim and have all the right ingredients to do so against DCU.
Verdict: Westmeath
Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm
Wexford made sure to lay down a marker in Davy Fitzgerald’s first game at the helm last Sunday and Carlow will be up against it when the Slayneysiders come to visit.
Verdict: Wexford
Offaly v IT Carlow, Birr, 2pm
Offaly weren’t all that convincing against Meath in the first round but should get back into their groove when the Carlow students come to Birr this weekend.
Verdict: Offaly
Meath v Kildare, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm
The Christy Ring Cup champions put it up to Offaly the last day and will be expected to gain their first pair of points when the Lilywhites travel to Navan.
Munster SHL round 2
Limerick v Cork, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm
Both these teams got off to winning starts for 2017 and this one should be a close encounter indeed with the hosts getting the nod on this occasion.
Verdict: Limerick
Kerry v Clare, Austin Stack Park, 2pm
A first win awaits these two teams barring a draw this Sunday in Tralee and the visitors will look the more likely to inflict a second defeat on the hosts.
Verdict: Clare
Kehoe Cup round 1
Louth v NUI Maynooth, Darver, 2pm
Verdict: Louth
Wicklow v DCU-St Patricks, Bray, 2pm
Verdict: Wicklow
IT Tallaght v Trinity College, Bohernabreena (St Annes GAA)
Verdict: Trinity College