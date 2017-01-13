Hurling previews: Limerick welcome Rebels as Kehoe Cup gets underway 13 January 2017





The Walsh Cup and Munster SHL continues while the Kehoe Cup starts up.

Here are our previews for this Sunday's hurling games in the Walsh Cup, Munster SHL and Kehoe Cup.

Sunday, January 15th

Walsh Cup round 2

Laois v DIT, Rathdowney, 2pm

Eamonn Kelly got a winning debut as Laois boss last Sunday and his charges will be expected to repeat the trick against DIT in Rathdowney.

Verdict: Laois

Kilkenny v Antrim, Abbottstown, 2pm

Antrim sprung somewhat of a surprise in round one against Westmeath but asking them to do the same against Sunday’s opposition could be a bit of a stretch.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Westmeath v DCU, Kinnegad, 2pm

The Lake men will be out to make up for last weekend’s defeat to Antrim and have all the right ingredients to do so against DCU.

Verdict: Westmeath

Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm

Wexford made sure to lay down a marker in Davy Fitzgerald’s first game at the helm last Sunday and Carlow will be up against it when the Slayneysiders come to visit.

Verdict: Wexford

Offaly v IT Carlow, Birr, 2pm

Offaly weren’t all that convincing against Meath in the first round but should get back into their groove when the Carlow students come to Birr this weekend.

Verdict: Offaly

Meath v Kildare, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm

The Christy Ring Cup champions put it up to Offaly the last day and will be expected to gain their first pair of points when the Lilywhites travel to Navan.

Munster SHL round 2

Limerick v Cork, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm

Both these teams got off to winning starts for 2017 and this one should be a close encounter indeed with the hosts getting the nod on this occasion.

Verdict: Limerick

Kerry v Clare, Austin Stack Park, 2pm

A first win awaits these two teams barring a draw this Sunday in Tralee and the visitors will look the more likely to inflict a second defeat on the hosts.

Verdict: Clare

Kehoe Cup round 1

Louth v NUI Maynooth, Darver, 2pm

Verdict: Louth

Wicklow v DCU-St Patricks, Bray, 2pm

Verdict: Wicklow

IT Tallaght v Trinity College, Bohernabreena (St Annes GAA)

Verdict: Trinity College