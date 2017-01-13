Guckian welcomes Galway test 13 January 2017





Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian believes that facing Galway on Sunday will give them a better idea of where they currently are in terms of preparation for the NFL.

Guckian got his inter-county managerial career off to a flying start last weekend when they comfortably defeated GMIT in the opening round of the Connacht FBD league.

However, they face a much tougher test when they take on Galway in round two on Sunday next, but Guckian stressed to the Leitrim Observer that this is an ideal game for them.

“We’re looking forward to Galway because obviously you are playing a much higher standard of football, we won’t get as much time on the ball,” said Guckian.

“Our lads are going to be put under a lot more pressure so they are going to have to think a lot quicker on their feet and obviously we are going to have to defend better because if we give the Galway forward line the space we gave GMIT at times, they are really going to punish us.”