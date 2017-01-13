Ex-Wales rugby star Williams hits 0-4 in football debut 13 January 2017





Pic via Gary Mc Daid (@GaryMcDaid78) on Twitter. Glenswilly coach Gary Mc Daid with Shane Williams.Pic via Gary Mc Daid (@GaryMcDaid78) on Twitter.

Former Wales rugby ace Shane Williams made an impressive football debut last night for Glenswilly as part of the latest instalment of the ‘The Toughest Trade’ TV series.

In the blizzardy conditions, Williams scored four points for the Donegal champions from full-forward in their challenge match against hosts St Mary’s Convoy.

Glenswilly GAA branded it a “magic debut" for the ex-Ospreys winger on their Twitter page and the below tweet from Rachel Solon shows just how difficult the conditions were in Convoy.