Inter-county season 'far too long'

Cork's Paddy Kelly.

Former Cork All-Ireland winner Paddy Kelly has backed the CPA’s call for a shorter inter-county season.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, the recently retired Kelly, who earned his Celtic Cross after the Rebels’ 2010 victory over Down, stated that he felt the current season is “far too long” and, as a result, is “draining” players.

“I would say that from a players’ point of view, the season is far too long. Say your team’s involvement in the championship finishes in early August,” said the Ballincollig clubman.

“You’re probably meeting again in November, maybe even October if you’ve a new management, trying to put things in place. By the time it comes to July, August, you’re maybe 10 months on the go. And for what? Three or four championship games over four months? For the county player it’s just draining.

“The season is still interesting at times. The league is a great time of the year; you’re playing games, there’s no danger of over-training. But while you’re playing games every week, the club player has probably been back since January, with a four-month build up to their first round.

“Then they play it in early May, and the whole thing is up in the air for the rest of the summer. I think it’s an easy fix. The league doesn’t have to change much, have it finished before the end of April. Start the inter-provincials straight away then. Condense everything. No four-week gaps. Two weeks, max.”