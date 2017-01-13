Kearns laments over hectic schedule 13 January 2017





Tipperary manager Liam Kearns.

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns.

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns believes that it is unnecessary to play so many games in such a short space of time.

Kearns was talking about the scheduling of the McGrath Cup, which saw his charges in action twice over a three-day period.

The Premier County lost out to Kerry and Cork in the opening rounds of the early season competition, but Kearns told the Tipperary Star that games could have been spread out a bit more.

“There are only six teams in the competition. If they played every Sunday it would be finished before the league,” stated the Kerry native.

“The premise of any competition is that every team gets treated the same and what we have now is that one team has seven days rest in both groups and two of the teams have to play within four days of each other.

“The final of it is not on until the 22nd (January); that’s still two weeks away from the league.”