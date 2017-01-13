Team news: Oak Leafers opt for five changes 13 January 2017





Derry's Conor Nevin.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Derry's Conor Nevin.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Derry boss Damian Barton has opted for five changes to the side that beat Armagh for Sunday's McKenna Cup meeting with Down at Pairc Esler, Newry (throw-in 2pm).

Thomas Mallon takes over in goal, Ronan Murphy and Conor McGrogan fill the corner-back positions, Conor Nevin slots in at centre-back with Patrick Kearney picked in midfield.

Michael Warnock and Patrick Coney drop to the bench while Ben McKinless, Jack Doherty and Oisin Hegarty drop out of the match-day squad.

Derry (McKenna Cup v Down): Thomas Mallon; Ronan Murphy, Oisin Duffin, Conor McGrogan; Neil Forester, Conor Nevin, Peter Hagan; Patrick Kearney, Aidan McLaughlin; Gavin O’Neill, Ryan Bell, Carlus McWilliams; Niall Loughlin, Emmett McGuckin, Benny Heron.

Subs: Conor McLarnon, Michael Warnock, Enda Lynn, Patrick Coney, Mark Lynch, James Kielt, Conor McAtamney, Mark Craig, Ciaran Mullan.