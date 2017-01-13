Griffin: Promotion would match Davy's top achievements 13 January 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald speaks to his players before their Walsh Cup clash against UCD in Gorey.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Former Wexford All-Ireland winning manager Liam Griffin says gaining the Slayneysiders promotion from Division 1B would be up there with any other achievement Davy Fitzgerald has had as a manager.

The Model men have made a flying start under Fitzgerald, cruising past UCD (5-31 to 1-8) in the Walsh Cup, and the county’s 1996 All-Ireland winner hopes they carry the momentum into their league campaign.

"If he gets us out of Division 1B this year, and in fairness to him I don't want to be stacking dices against him, it would be a remarkable achievement," Griffin told the Irish Independent.

"It would match anything he has ever done up to date if we could get out of there. That might sound trite but it's not. I mean, we've got to beat Limerick and Galway and the rest of them as well.

“It's a big ask for Wexford to go to Salthill and beat Galway."

Wexford haven’t achieved promotion since the top tier was split into two groups of six.