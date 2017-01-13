Rochford focused on league 13 January 2017





Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.

©INPHO/Andrew Paton. Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.©INPHO/Andrew Paton.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford admits that they have a big three weeks ahead of them.

Rochford’s focus is on the opening round of the NFL campaign when his charges face Monaghan in Castlebar on Saturday, 4 February,

The majority of the squad will only return to training following their team holiday this week and Rochford told the Mayo News that hard work will be the order of the day for the coming weeks.

“The plan for the next three weeks will be to get the team up to a good level of fitness and get some football under the belt, especially taking into account that the group will only return from South Africa next Friday,” said Rochford.

“So we’ve got a short window of three weeks before the Monaghan game, and that’s followed by Kerry, Roscommon and Dublin.

“So there’s quite a challenge there in the first four games, three of those teams having been in the league semi-final last year.

“There are no league semi-finals this year, so the aim will be to accumulate as many points as possible and then build towards the championship.”