Team news: O'Loughlin one of six Laois changes 13 January 2017





Laois' John O'Loughlin Laois' John O'Loughlin

John O'Loughlin will make his first appearance of the new season for Laois against Meath on Saturday evening (throw-in 7.30pm).

O'Loughlin comes into midfield for the O'Byrne Cup third round game in Stradbally and is one of six changes made by manager Peter Creedon.

Graham Brody (goalkeeper), Denis Booth (full-back), Stephen Attride (right half-back), Cormac Murphy (right half-forward) and Niall Donoher (left corner-forward) also start.

Eoghan Keogh, Ciaran Lennon, Kieran Lillis, Jamie Farrell, Matthew Campion and Ambrose Doran all make way. Campion was forced off injured during Wednesday's win over Wicklow, while Doran misses out after being red-carded in the 2-17 to 1-8 victory in Greystones.

The winner of tomorrow's clash between the O'Moore men and the Royals will progress to the semi-finals.

Laois (O'Byrne Cup v Meath): Graham Brody; Darren Strong, Denis Booth, Gareth Dillon; Stephen Attride, Alan Farrell, Colm Begley; Kevin Meaney, John O'Loughlin; Cormac Murphy, Paul Kingston, Gary Walsh; Ruairi O'Connor, Donal Kingston, Niall Donoher.