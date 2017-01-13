Brigid's duo join Mannion in retirement 13 January 2017





St Brigid's manager Frankie Dolan.

Former All-Ireland club champions St Brigid’s have had to contend with a number of retirements over the winter.

Karol Mannion announced his retirement from club football last week and now Frankie Dolan and Robbie Kelly have decided to hand up their boots.

Dolan, however, will continue as the manager of the side and he retires following a glittering career that saw him win a first county medal in 1997 and scoring the winning point in the 2013 All-Ireland club SFC final.

Kelly was an integral part of the side’s defence and the squad that won their ninth county title in twelve years in 2016.

St Brigid’s chairman Michael McDonnell told the Roscommon Herald: “We lost three ex-county players so it’s a blow. But we were blessed to get as long out of them as we did.

“It was great for some of our younger players to rub shoulders with these guys. I just applaud them for their dedication. They will be sorely missed.”