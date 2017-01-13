Video: Presidential backing for U-21s 13 January 2017





The Ulster Under-21 Club Tournament throws in on Sunday.

©Jerome Quinn Media. The Ulster Under-21 Club Tournament throws in on Sunday.©Jerome Quinn Media.

"As Ulster President, I'm right behind it" - Michael Hasson backs the Bank of Ireland Ulster Under-21 Club Tournament which is hosted annually by Antrim's Creggan Kickhams and begins on Sunday with a clash of champions from Tyrone and Monaghan.

Surprise Tyrone winners Stewartstown will take on Donaghmoyne at 2pm, with Hasson lending his overall support and praising the organisation, facilities and volunteer effort at Creggan.

Conor Quinn (Stewartstown) looks ahead to Sunday's game:

Videos by Jerome Quinn Media for Creggan Kickhams.