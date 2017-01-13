Limerick stick with Corbett 13 January 2017





Limerick's Iain Corbett.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Limerick's Iain Corbett.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Iain Corbett will once again captain the Limerick senior footballers in 2017.

The Newcastle West clubman has been given the nod to lead the side by new manager Billy Lee.

Corbett was captain in 2016 also, but a leg injury sustained on the May Bank Holiday weekend ruled him out of action for the majority of the year.

Lee has opted for two vice-captains as goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan and defender Johnny McCarthy will share that role.

Injured duo Ian Ryan and Seanie Buckley are still out through injury, while Paudie Browne is abroad. Pa Ranahan has retired and Gearoid Hegarty and Stephen Cahill are with the hurlers.

