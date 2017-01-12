Walsh Cup: Second-half Galway comeback sees off NUIG 12 January 2017





Galway's Dan Nevin.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Galway's Dan Nevin.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Galway 1-20

NUIG 0-13

Galway came from behind to see off NUIG in a local Walsh Cup encounter at Duggan Park tonight.

Sean McInerney scored the only goal as the Tribesmen inflicted defeat on student opposition for the second time in five days. Micheál Donoghue's experimental side beat DIT by 1-30 to 0-12 at the Ballinasloe venue on Sunday.

With the wind at their backs, Gerry Hennelly (0-4) and Conor Cleary (0-3) to the fore, the students enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges and led by 0-8 to 0-3 on 20 minutes. Tony Ward's charges extended their lead to eight approaching the short whistle before a brace of injury-time points from Dan Nevin left the scoreboard reading, 0-11 to 0-5, at half-time.

But Galway, with the elements in their favour after the break, turned things around with twelve unanswered points from midfielder Nevin, corner-forward McInerney, Davey Glennon and Jason Flynn. NUIG could only managed two points during the second period through free-taker Hennelly and substitute Conor Ryan as Galway took control of proceedings.

McInerney's goal on 69 minutes capped off an impressive comeback from Donoghue's men who must travel to Rathdowney to face Laois for their third round tie on Sunday week. A win for the Tribesmen over the O'Moore County will see them top Group 1 and progress to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, NUIG (who lost to Laois in the first round) will finish out their Walsh Cup campaign against fellow Fitzgibbon Cup hopefuls DIT in Abbottstown next Friday evening.

Galway - J Skehill; J Grealish, R Burke, M Donoghue; S Loftus (0-1), B Flaherty, A Harte; M Keating, D Nevin (0-9, 6f); P Brehony, J Cooney, D Glennon (0-3); S McInerney (1-3), J Flynn (0-1), T Monaghan (0-1). Subs: J Holland for J Grealish, M Dolphin for R Burke, E Niland (0-1) for J Cooney, J Coyne (0-1) for P Brehony, C Salmon for D Glennon, C Connor for M Donoghue.

NUIG - C Tuohy; C Cosgrave, B Fitzpatrick, G Fennelly; M Connelly, C Cleary (0-3f), G Forde; I Fox, O Donnellan; S Barrett, S Hynes, A Helebert (0-1); J Fox (0-2), G Loughnane (0-1), G Hennelly (0-5, 4f). Subs: C Ryan (0-1) for I Fox, C O'Halloran for S Hynes, J Cummins for C Cosgrave, S Moloney for S Barrett, C Smyth for G Forde.

Referee - M Murtagh.