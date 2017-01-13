Team news: Sheridan in goals for Meath 13 January 2017





Meath keeper Joe Sheridan warms up before the 2nd round of the O'Bryne Cup against DIT at Ashbourne. Meath keeper Joe Sheridan warms up before the 2nd round of the O'Bryne Cup against DIT at Ashbourne.

Meath manager Andy McEntee has named his team to take on Laois in the third round of the Bord na Mona O'Byrne Cup.

Former attacker Joe Sheridan has been named as goalkeeper. The Meath team is a mix of the last two starting XV's that defeated Wicklow and DIT. David McQuillan, Brian Power and Donal Lenihan are the three survivors from the Wednesday night win over the Dublin college side.

Sheridan last lined out for Meath in the 2013 All-Ireland qualifier against Tyrone.

The winner of this game will qualify for the semi-final. Throw in at Stadbally on Saturday night is at 7.00pm.

Meath (O'Byrne Cup v Laois) - Joe Sheridan (Seneschalstown); Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), David McQuillan (St Patrick’s), Mickey Burke (Longwood); Conor Downey (Na Fianna), Brian Power (Ratoath), Sean Curran (Donaghmore/Ashbourne); Bryan Menton (Donaghmore/Ashbourne), Cian O’Brien (Ratoath); Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey), Graham Reilly (St Colmcille’s), Paddy Kennelly (Dunderry); Bryan McMahon (Ratoath), Kevin Ross (Castletown), Donal Lenihan (Dunboyne).

Subs - Jack Hannigan (Donaghmore/Ashbourne), Alan Forde (Navan O’Mahonys), Willie Carry (Drumbaragh), David Toner (Curraha), Declan Smyth (Dunsany), Adam Flanagan (Clonard), Bobby O’Brien (Ratoath), Sean Tobin (Simonstown), Fiachra Ward (Wolfe Tones).