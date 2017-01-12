Video: 'We went back to basics, no bullsh*t'
12 January 2017
Down hurlers went back to basics
Down hurling manager Marty Mallon gave his players a "few home truths" to start 2017 and it worked with a victory over Ulster University at the Dub Arena in the pre-season Conor McGurk Tournament.
"We've got a bit of spirit back in the squad. We went back to basics, that's the way it works, no bullsh*t to be honest with you!"
See match action here and a look ahead to Saturday's semi-finals which see QUB v UU at 3.30pm and Down v Derry at 6pm.
Video by Jerome Quinn Media.