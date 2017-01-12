France-bound Murphy won't miss any league action 12 January 2017





Donegal's Michael Murphy.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Donegal's Michael Murphy.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Rory Gallagher has reassured Donegal fans that Michael Murphy will not miss any of his side’s league campaign despite the Tir Chonaill captain travelling to France to play rugby this month.

Murphy is set to join up with Top 14 club Clermont Auvergne as part of ‘The Toughest Trade’ television series, with Ex-Wales rugby international Shane Williams currently in Donegal to line-out with Murphy’s native Glenswilly as part of the swap.

Gallagher, who recently lost three veterans from his squad in Rory Kavanagh, Christy Toye and David Walsh through retirement, confirmed that he expects Murphy to be available for his team’s Allianz Division 1 opener at home to Kerry on February 5th.

“Michael has been training very hard on his own and I hope he enjoys his week,” Gallagher told The Irish News.

“He is going in January and Michael Murphy would not do anything to interfere with the league. It did not interfere with Mayo’s preparation in the slightest last year.

“He is into rugby and he will get a chance to see how they prepare and he will be looking to learn from it all the time. It is a great experience.”