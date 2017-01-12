Kiely adds Cunningham to backroom team 12 January 2017





Former Clare and Offaly hurling coach Alan Cunningham has been appointed to John Kiely’s backroom team for the 2017 season.

The former Clare hurler was a coach with Na Piarsaigh when they became the first Limerick club to capture an All-Ireland club senior hurling title and has joined the Shannonsiders as a goalkeeping coach.

In the past, he has also worked under both Anthony Daly and Mike McNamara with the Banner County and his new role is set to bring him into direct opposition with his son Aaron, who is a member of the Clare senior panel.

Cunningham is expected to continue in his coaching role with Na Piarsaigh under manager Shane O’Neill.