Video: Williams set for football bow tonight in #TheToughest Trade 12 January 2017





Former Wales rugby winger Shane Williams will put his football skills to the test tonight for the first time.

Williams has been training with Donegal champions Glenswilly as part of the latest instalment of AIB’s documentary series ‘The Toughest Trade’, with the Tir Chonaill County’s All-Ireland winning captain Michael Murphy set to travel to France later this month to take up rugby with Clermont Auvergne.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Williams will make his bow in Gaelic games tonight when Glenswilly take on St Mary’s in a challenge match at the Convoy GAA grounds (throw-in 7.45pm).

Speaking about The Toughest Trade recently, Williams commented: “I’ve been to Donegal before, and it’s a lovely part of Ireland, with lovely people, so coming back is great. I’ve never watched a full game of Gaelic football as such so I’m really coming into this completely new to the sport and I’m looking forward to it.

“The chance to try something completely different now that I have the time to do it is exciting, and I want to take the challenge on and see how I do.”

Watch the former Ospreys winger put his newly learned skills to the test in the video below: