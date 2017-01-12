Player of the Month award for Monaghan's McConnell 12 January 2017





Donaghmoyne's Cathriona McConnell Donaghmoyne's Cathriona McConnell

Donaghmoyne attacker Cathriona McConnell was today named as the Croke Park Player of the Month for December.

McConnell was instrumental for her club, Donaghmoyne, as they made it back to back Ladies Senior All Ireland Club titles.

2012 TG4 All Star, McConnell, was back to her very best as Donaghmoyne defeated Foxrock Cabinteely at Parnell Park in December. The former Monaghan All Star scored 1-55 from the winning total of 2-9 with all but two points coming from play.

Donaghmoyne became the first team to retain the Senior All Ireland Club championship since 2008 when Carnacon recorded back to back wins.