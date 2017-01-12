Semple Stadium would likely stage Leinster final replay 12 January 2017





Semple Stadium in all its glory.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Semple Stadium in all its glory.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

U2’s Croke Park concert in July could see a potential Leinster senior football final replay staged at Semple Stadium.

Leinster GAA officials are expected to seek use of the Thurles venue in the event of this summer’s Delaney Cup decider ending in a draw, as Croke Park will be unavailable for the replay’s provisional date.

U2 are expected to sell-out Croker for their July 22nd gig, meaning that Semple Stadium’s 50,000 capacity would be the only feasible venue to hold the expected crowd for a potential Leinster final replay.

Last year’s provincial decider saw an estimated 42,000 spectators turn out at GAA HQ to watch Dublin deliver their 11th Leinster title in 10 years at Westmeath’s expense.

Leinster Council chairman John Horan told the Star: “Two years ago we had something similar, a concert immediately after the Leinster final and the provisional plan was to go to Thurles.

“There is no decision yet, but we have a management meeting next week and I’d imagine that will be the provisional plan.”