Ryan back for Treaty men 12 January 2017





Limerick's James Ryan.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Limerick's James Ryan.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Limerick hurling boss John Kiely has welcomed the experienced James Ryan back into the panel for 2017.

Ryan was not included in Kiely’s 39-man squad which was named on November 1, with the Garryspillane clubman said to be considering his inter-county future, but the Limerick Leader reports that he has committed to the Shannonsiders for another season.

The dual star’s return sees Paudie O’Brien and David Reidy as the only two players who featured for the Treaty County in the 2016 championship not to return to the panel which now stands at 41.

Limerick panel: Declan Hannon (Adare), John Fitzgibbon (Adare), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Richie McCarthy (Blackrock), Paul Browne (Bruff), Sean Finn (Bruff), Richie English (Doon), Pat Ryan (Doon), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), Nickie Quaid (Effin), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), David McCarthy (Glenroe), James Ryan (Garryspillane), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Barry O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Gavin O’Mahony (Kilmallock), Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Tom Condon (Knockaderry), Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen), Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen), Seamus Hickey (Murroe-Boher), Seanie Tobin (Murroe-Boher), Alan Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh), Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen), Seanie O’Brien (Patrickswell), Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Kevin O’Brien (Patrickswell), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Stephen Cahill (Tournafulla).