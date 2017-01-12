Tyrone win 'only two points on the board' - Smith 12 January 2017





Cavan's Gerard Smith with Tiernan McCann of Tyrone ©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton Cavan's Gerard Smith with Tiernan McCann of Tyrone ©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton

Gerard Smith says Cavan must prove that their first win over Tyrone in 17 years wasn't a flash in the pan when they take on Donegal this weekend.

Smith hit 1-2 in a ‘Man of the Match’ performance against the Red Hands at Kingspan Breffni Park, where new manager Mattie McGleenan had plenty of praise for the Lavey man afterwards, and he has already set his sights on Sunday’s trip to Ballybofey.

“We’re missing boys, but we still have a good strong bunch out on the field,” Smith told The Irish News.

“The boys that came on all did well and got scores when we needed to push on. We got a performance and we got a win but we’ll not read too much into it. It’s only the first week in January.

“It’s good to get a win over Tyrone but it’s only two points on the board - we have to go out in the next game and try and get another two points and see where that takes us. We have Donegal next which will be another tough battle.

“But we’re all enjoying it. The boys out there repaid the faith that Mattie put in us and we want to keep it going.”