Murray calls on Saffrons to 'step up' 12 January 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Antrim's Ryan Murray celebrates scoring a goal against Laois.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Antrim ace Ryan Murray says they’ll need a mark improvement to score their first win of the season this Sunday against Monaghan.

The Saffrons suffered a disappointing 2-16 to 3-12 defeat at the hands of St Mary’s in their McKenna Cup opener at the weekend and Murray, who registered 1-6 in the loss, believes they can bounce back against what is expected to be an experimental Farney side at Glenavy.

“It will be a step up from today again,” he told The Irish News.

“St Mary’s are a fit bunch and they are in the middle of their season you would say as Sigerson is just around the corner. You can see they are flying fit and have some big names from throughout Ulster, but Monaghan will be another step up.

“They will be bleeding in new players too so we will be looking for the win, but at this stage it’s more important to give people a chance and give it a crack.”