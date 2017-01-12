'Quality' Jack still the same, insists Clarke 12 January 2017





Dublin's Ryan Deegan with Jack McCaffrey of UCD during the O'Byrne Cup clash at Parnell Park Dublin's Ryan Deegan with Jack McCaffrey of UCD during the O'Byrne Cup clash at Parnell Park

Stand-in Dublin manager Paul Clarke says Jack McCaffrey is still the same “quality footballer” after impressing in UCD’s win over the All-Ireland champions in last night’s O’Byrne Cup clash.

McCaffrey kicked a point from centre-back as the Sigerson Cup champions inflicted a 2-9 to 1-10 defeat on the Dubs – their first since last year’s loss to Longford in the same competition.

Afterwards Clarke was fulsome in his praise for the 2015 ‘Footballer of the Year’, whom is expected to return for the capital men next month after having opted off Jim Gavin’s panel last March.

“I have seen him recently playing for his club, he’s still the same,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“Jack is a quality footballer. His focus at the moment is colleges (football).

“I’m sure when the O’Byrne Cup and Sigerson Cup finish in a couple of weeks’ time, Jim will have a conversation with him and decide whether he makes it back into the senior panel.”