Gallagher wants college sides axed from McKenna Cup 12 January 2017





Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Donegal boss Rory Gallagher believes that third level colleges shouldn’t be entered into the Dr McKenna Cup.

The Tir Chonaill County have opted to field their U21s for this year’s competition and Gallagher, who has made no secret of the fact that he’s not a fan of the competition, has called on the Ulster Council to look into the participation of UUJ, Queen’s University and St Mary’s University College.

The ex-Fermanagh forward told The Irish News that Donegal “had 15 players committed to colleges and I don’t think the colleges should be in the competition.”

“They play in the Ryan Cup, the McKenna Cup and the Sigerson and then you are having the CPA (Club Players’ Association) telling us an average club player just has a relatively very few games.

“The Ulster Council should look at them (the colleges), and it (the McKenna Cup) is of no use to us as we don’t have access to all our players.

“This is going to be tough for the U21s against Cavan and Tyrone, but I think it is very good preparation for them. We are not interested in playing in the McKenna Cup without a full squad, but we are interested in making an impression in the League.

“We train Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and we have 14 lads away and we don’t have everyone. A number of players have decided to go quietly and that is where we are at. And we want to stay up in Division One.”