O'Byrne Cup round-up: big scores and plenty of comebacks 11 January 2017





Andy McDonnell of UCD with Dublin's Jason Whelan ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Andy McDonnell of UCD with Dublin's Jason Whelan ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

There were wins for UCD, Meath, Laois, Westmeath, Louth, Longford, Kildare and Wexford tonight.

The late throw-in at Parnell Park saw a very experimental Dublin host John Divilly's UCD and, with 2015 Footballer of the Year Jack McCaffrey in inspirational form for the students, the Belfield boys claimed a memorable 2-9 to 1-10 victory. Trailing by 1-6 to no score (with Tom Hayes netting for the Sigerson Cup holders), the Dubs failed to score until the 30th minute, when Paul Hudson registered. Maitias MacDonncha's goal just before the interval gave Paul Clarke's side a glimmer of hope, although they still trailed by five at the short whistle, 1-6 to 1-1.

Two points were shared in the first twelve minutes after the restart but a run of scores from Shane Cuningham (2), Niall Scully and Ciaran Reddin had the margin back to the minimum. Ross Hazley again made it a one-point game - 1-7 to 1-8 - before UCD struck with their decisive second goal. McCaffrey cancelled out a Hudson point and the Dubs kept fighting until the bitter cold end, with Hazely and Hudson both on target in added time.

A new-look Meath team put in a fine second half display to see off DIT at Ashbourne. Leading by a point at the interval, goals from Donal Lenihan and Bobby O'Brien saw them win by 2-15 to 0-10.



The Royals will take on Laois for a place in the semi-finals after the O'Moore men came from behind to defeat Wicklow in Greystones. The Garden County led by 1-5 to 0-7 at the break but the visitors bagged second-half goals through Ruairi O'Connor and Gary Walsh on the way to a 2-17 to 1-8 win.



Westmeath earned a 2-15 to 1-15 win over 14-man Carlow at Dr Cullen Park, with James Dolan grabbing both goals for the Lakesiders in a see-saw battle. The hosts had Brendan Murphy dismissed for a second yellow card just before the break.



In the same group, Louth made it two wins on the trot and are in pole position to make the last four after a 1-13 to 1-8 win over NUI Maynooth at Darver. The students led by 1-6 to 0-6 at the interval but - inspired by substitutes Tommy Durnin and Jim McEneaney - the Wee County turned it around in the second half, with Dean Maguire netting.



Longford brought Offaly back to earth with a 2-11 to 0-9 victory at Newtowncashel, where Liam Connerton and Darren Gallagher netted during a one-sided second period.

The biggest win of the night was Kildare's 4-24 to 0-1 defeat of IT Carlow. Cathal McNally, David Slattery, Neil Flynn and Tommy Moolick hit the Lilywhite goals in a meaningless contest at Hawkfield. Meanwhile, Wexford defeated UCD by 2-6 to 0-10 as Ben Brosnan marked his 100th appearance with both majors to hand Seamus McEnaney his first win as Model manager.